CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Trinity Industries (TRN) Appoints Jason Anderson to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) today announced the addition of Jason G. Anderson to its Board of Directors and the resignation of Brandon B. Boze from the Board, both effective as of today. Similar to Mr. Boze, Mr. Anderson is a member of the investment team at ValueAct Capital. Mr. Anderson will also serve as a member of the Finance and Risk Committee and the Human Resources Committee.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Growth Capital#Trn#Streetinsider Premium#Trinity Industries#Valueact Capital#Gtcr Llc#Vanderbilt University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy