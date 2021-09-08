Trinity Industries (TRN) Appoints Jason Anderson to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) today announced the addition of Jason G. Anderson to its Board of Directors and the resignation of Brandon B. Boze from the Board, both effective as of today. Similar to Mr. Boze, Mr. Anderson is a member of the investment team at ValueAct Capital. Mr. Anderson will also serve as a member of the Finance and Risk Committee and the Human Resources Committee.