NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NESR)(NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific regions, today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

