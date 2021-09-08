3 Opportunities to Teach Your Kids About Finances
Finances are one of the most important parts of modern life, and far too many manage to skate by in life without really understanding financial responsibility and management. It’s not commonly featured in the curriculum for younger students, and that can leave a lot of fresh-faced college freshmen being tested on knowledge they may never have experienced. To avoid this fate for your children, you can take matters into your own hands by teaching your kids about personal finances.simplyfamilymagazine.com
Comments / 0