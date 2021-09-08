CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Spartan Innovation Academy

 5 days ago

Norfolk State University Announces Spartan Innovation Academy Program,. University to Provide Every Student and Faculty Member with Apple Devices. Norfolk State University (NSU) will launch the Spartan Innovation Academy program this fall, a new initiative that will provide students, faculty, and staff with access to industry-leading technology and specialized training for app development. NSU will be the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to facilitate a campus-wide deployment of these Apple products to all students and faculty in a first-year program such as this one.

