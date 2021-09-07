CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: Planting for the future

By Jon Arno
finewoodworking.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have about 50 black walnut seedlings that grew from nuts I planted last fall. I intend to transplant them this year elsewhere on my 30-acre woodlot. Could you tell me whether it would be better to set them out here and there in the woods or to plant them evenly spaced in an open area, and if so, what spacing would be optimum? My goal is to produce tall, straight trunks to be made into lumber. Of course, I realize that I won’t be the one who makes use of it, but wouldn’t it have been nice if someone had planted a few walnuts for me, say, 75 years ago? -Alfred M Thornton, Hogansville, Ga.

