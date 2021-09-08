CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulitzer Prize Finalist Begins Trias Residency

By Melissa Crist ’24
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoet Elizabeth Willis will kick off the 2021-22 Trias Reading Series on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held via Zoom. The Colleges welcome the newest Trias Writer-in-Residence, renowned poet Elizabeth Willis, to campus. As part of her residency, she will live on campus and teach an accelerated poetry-writing workshop. She will also curate the Trias Reading Series, bringing acclaimed writers to campus to share their work.

