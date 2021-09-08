CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Taffer's Tavern to Open in Boston in Early 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaffer's Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded and developed by leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, announced today its first Boston area restaurant is headed to Arsenal Yards, the thriving new neighborhood located along the Charles River in Watertown, Massachusetts, just miles from the heart of Boston. The Arsenal Yards team selected Taffer’s Tavern to complement its curated dining experiences, boutique shops, entertainment offerings, 300 contemporary residences, state of the art life science space, 146-room hotel, and more.

Person
Jon Taffer

