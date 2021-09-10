CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Treasure Valley counterfeit cellphones trial ends in hung jury, no convictions

The ten-week trial of a local family accused of running an international multi-million dollar counterfeit operation ended last week with a jury deadlocked.

