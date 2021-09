Another week of ILH football and another schedule change. With the Saint Louis-Kamehameha game postponed due to COVID-19 protools, the Damien/Pac-Five contest scheduled for Saturday will now be the featured 7:30 p.m. game on Friday at Aloha Stadium. The 5 p.m. matchup between ‘Iolani and Kamehameha I-AA remains the same....