Agricultural Research Data Network Increases Access to Historical Crop Data

Posted by Susan McCarthy, National Agricultural Library, Ming Chan, National Agricultural Library, and Cheryl Porter, University of Florida in Research and Science. Crop researchers are hungry for data to feed their crop models. There is a wealth of historical data that’s inaccessible because today’s crop model software applications cannot easily interpret it. USDA’s National Agricultural Library (NAL) is working with the University of Florida and the Agricultural Research Data Network (ARDN) to solve this problem.