Linda Jane Parker, age 65, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Mrs. Parker was born on August 20, 1956, in White County, to the late Carlous Abernathy, Sr. and Henrietta Abernathy. She retired from the White County Board of Education after working as a lunchroom manager at White County Middle School for 38 years. Linda was a member of Dukes Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Carlous Abernathy, Sr.; son, Chris Parker; brother, Dale Abernathy; sister-in-law, Peggy Abernathy.