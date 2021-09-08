Live your best 19th century life at this Prairie Stories event on September 11th

The folks at the Museum of the Grand Prairie invite you step back into life on the prairie circa 1800s East-Central Illinois. Prairie Stories is an all-day event featuring artisan demonstrations (including blacksmithing featuring work from local blacksmith shops) and outdoor cooking. Try your hand at candle dipping and butter churning, both of which start at noon. In addition to textile making demos and schoolhouse activities, Prairie Stories will also feature live American folk music and dancing with the Central Illinois English Country Dancers, plus a special concert from the 33rd 33rd Volunteer Illinois Regiment Band from 2 to 4 p.m.