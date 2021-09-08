Daisy The Great x AJR

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Brooklyn, NY’s indie pop duo Daisy The Great have signed with S-Curve Records and recorded a brand new version of their single "Record Player" with New York labelmates AJR. Incorporating the hook from Daisy The Great’s 2017 release “The Record Player Song,” the new track is a hook-laden jam about finding identity and the growing pains of early adulthood. The chorus of “The Record Player Song” became the object of an ongoing TikTok “one breath challenge,” with fans singing the infectious hook in more than 20 thousand videos, viewed over 270 million times. Jack Met of AJR heard the song through TikTok and connected with Daisy The Great to collaborate on a new song built around the existing hook. "Record Player" arrives alongside a captivating and delightful new animated music video by Yuval Haker, featuring both Daisy The Great and AJR.