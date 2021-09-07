7 Things to Know Before You Manage a Gen Z Team

Why should I care about Generation Z? Well, for starters, they're the youngest employees walking through your door, and they'll soon be taking over as we move forward in time. Now, I don't know about you, but it's not easy keeping up with the generations. After all, didn't we just get done trying to figure out millennials? However, you might want to turn the generational page and start learning about the new kids on the block. Generation Z is here to stay, and their presence and perspective are changing everything –– including the way you manage your teams.