Bozeman Ice Fest returns this December

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/8/21. Save the date for the Bozeman Ice Fest this year, Dec. 4–12. After a quiet year due to the pandemic, the famed celebration of ice climbing is back for its 25th anniversary for clinics in Hyalite Canyon and films and vendor booths featured in the evening. Clinic spots will be going on sale at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1, so mark your calendar as they will be selling out fast. More details are coming soon.