West Bayfront Porchfest 2021 Seems Like a Steal

This weekend, Erie's West Bayfront neighborhood is leaving it all out on the porch. And unlike the upcoming online holiday shopping season, you're encouraged to snoop around. Our West Bayfront and The Cross | Erie have put together a compelling package of entertainment programming for Saturday's West Bayfront Porchfest — the second of its kind after a successful premiere last year. As the name suggests, residential porches and small business storefronts throughout the neighborhood will become converted stages for the afternoon, playing host to some of Erie's finest musicians.