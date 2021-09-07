CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

West Bayfront Porchfest 2021 Seems Like a Steal

By View Profile, RSS Feed
eriereader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, Erie's West Bayfront neighborhood is leaving it all out on the porch. And unlike the upcoming online holiday shopping season, you're encouraged to snoop around. Our West Bayfront and The Cross | Erie have put together a compelling package of entertainment programming for Saturday's West Bayfront Porchfest — the second of its kind after a successful premiere last year. As the name suggests, residential porches and small business storefronts throughout the neighborhood will become converted stages for the afternoon, playing host to some of Erie's finest musicians.

www.eriereader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Lewis

Comments / 0

Community Policy