Oconee County Proclaims September 17-23 Constitution Week

Oconee County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Daniell presented a proclamation in honor of Constitution Week to representatives of the Reverend John Andrew Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in front of the Oconee County Courthouse. Constitution Week is celebrated nationally and locally each year during the week of September 17 through September 23 to increase awareness of and honor the foundational role of the Constitution in the history of the United States. The Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress in 1955 to dedicate September 17 through September 23 to the observance of Constitution Week, and the resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into law by President Eisenhower in 1956. September 17, 2021, is the 234th anniversary of the framing of the United States Constitution.