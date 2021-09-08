President urges students not to visit campus when sick

I hope all of you are having an enjoyable start to this semester and are getting settled into your classes. I am reaching out today to make a very important request of all students who access any campus facilities. If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are mild — including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose — please do not come to campus. This applies to both vaccinated and exempt students.