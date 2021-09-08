CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athleta in big expansion of wholesale partnership with REI

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthleta goods will soon be available in nearly all REI Co-op stores. The women’s performance brand, a division of Gap Inc., is expanding its wholesale partnership with outdoor retailer REI Co-op from five to 135 stores nationwide and online. Under the agreement, Athleta will bring a curated selection of its product lineup to the stores and online. Customers will be able to shop Athleta core lifestyle, hike and yoga bottoms, along with key tops and accessories.

