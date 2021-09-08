CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Visit to Kuwait

defense.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on September 8 in Kuwait City. The Secretary thanked Kuwait’s leaders for their critical role in supporting the evacuation of U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan and reaffirmed his commitment to the enduring U.S.-Kuwait strategic relationship.

www.defense.gov

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of Defense#Kuwait City#Press Secretary#Pentagon#Afghans#Marine Expeditionary Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy