Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Visit to Kuwait

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on September 8 in Kuwait City. The Secretary thanked Kuwait’s leaders for their critical role in supporting the evacuation of U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan and reaffirmed his commitment to the enduring U.S.-Kuwait strategic relationship.