Volusia County, FL

County's weekly public affairs radio program moving to Friday mornings

volusia.org
 5 days ago

Volusia County government’s weekly public information radio program is moving to a new day. Volusia Today, which has aired live for years on Tuesday mornings on Daytona Beach radio station WNDB, is moving to Friday mornings at 8:30 a.m. The program highlights county programs and services and community events. The first show in the new time slot is this Friday, Sept. 10. The guests will include Volusia County Animal Services Director Adam Leath and Sandy Falcon, manager of the county’s Lyonia Environmental Center in Deltona.

