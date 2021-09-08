Reggae Legends The Wailers to Perform at DCA

Fish Creek, Wis. (September 8, 2021) – On Sunday, September 19, at 7 p.m., iconic reggae band The Wailers will perform on the Door Community Auditorium (DCA) Main Stage. The Wailers are living reggae legends. Their story began when The Wailers first stepped onstage with Bob Marley in 1974. Now led by renowned band founder/bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett and joined by original guitarist Donald Kinsey, The Wailers boast a stunning lineup, conjuring the spirit of reggae in the way that only genuine reggae royalty can.