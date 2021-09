Last Updated: September 08, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Sit. Fetch. Stay. Yes, you read that correctly. While many dogs are adept at following basic instructions such as "sit" and "roll over" with some practice and the promise of a treat, new research shows dogs can detect seizures by scent up to an hour before they occur, potentially saving their human's life.