Requests For 4th Street Property Proposals Approved 4-2; Housing Study Update

WAYNE – Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Wayne City Council meeting offered more discussion on possible development of property for housing along with a housing study update. From the council chambers inside City Hall, mayor Cale Giese issued a proclamation making the week of September 12 – 18 “National Assisted Living Week”. A representative from Kinship Pointe, Lexi Curnyn was on hand and stated they’ll be celebrating their 25th anniversary of their building being a part of Wayne on Saturday, September 11 between 1 – 4 p.m. and will also be hosting Friday morning Chamber Coffee on September 10 at 10 a.m.