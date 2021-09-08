CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Midsummer’s Music Presents the Incomparable Pro Arte Quartet at Kress Pavilion

doorcounty.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin’s famed string quartet to play an all-Beethoven program. Sister Bay, Wis. (September 8, 2021) – Hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as “One of the greatest quartets of our time,” the Pro Arte Quartet will perform Sunday, September 19, at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor in a concert presented by Midsummer’s Music Ltd. The all-Beethoven repertoire features the composer’s Quartet in C Major, Op. 59, No. 3, Quintet in C Major, Op. 29, and Fugue for String Quintet, Op. 137.

doorcounty.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Door County, WI
Entertainment
City
Sister Bay, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Egg Harbor, WI
City
Belgium, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Music Festival#Music Executive#Chamber Music#The Pro Arte Quartet#Midsummer S Music Ltd#C Major#Nazi#The Uw Pro Arte Quartet#The Chicago Symphony#Indianapolis Symphony#China National Symphony

Comments / 0

Community Policy