Midsummer’s Music Presents the Incomparable Pro Arte Quartet at Kress Pavilion

Wisconsin’s famed string quartet to play an all-Beethoven program. Sister Bay, Wis. (September 8, 2021) – Hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as “One of the greatest quartets of our time,” the Pro Arte Quartet will perform Sunday, September 19, at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor in a concert presented by Midsummer’s Music Ltd. The all-Beethoven repertoire features the composer’s Quartet in C Major, Op. 59, No. 3, Quintet in C Major, Op. 29, and Fugue for String Quintet, Op. 137.