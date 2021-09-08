Women, Minority Groups Still Lagging in Clinical Faculty Positions

Racial and ethnic diversity grew more slowly than representation of women in U.S. academic medicine from 1990 through 2019. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Racial and ethnic diversity in U.S. clinical academic departments increased, but at a slower rate than proportions of women in faculty positions, during the past three decades, according to a research letter published online Aug. 30 in JAMA Network Open.