CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Risk for Sudden Cardiac Death Up for People Living With HIV

doctorslounge.com
 5 days ago

Last Updated: September 08, 2021. Risk for sudden cardiac death increased among people living with HIV with elevated HIV viral load or low CD4 cell counts. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People living with HIV (PLWH) have an increased risk for sudden cardiac death (SCD), with an even higher risk seen for those with elevated HIV viral load or low CD4 cell counts, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Infection#Sudden Cardiac Death#Race#Healthday News#Plwh#World Health Organization#Scd#Ci Rsb#Cd4#Cis Rsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Community Policy