Risk for Sudden Cardiac Death Up for People Living With HIV

Last Updated: September 08, 2021. Risk for sudden cardiac death increased among people living with HIV with elevated HIV viral load or low CD4 cell counts. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People living with HIV (PLWH) have an increased risk for sudden cardiac death (SCD), with an even higher risk seen for those with elevated HIV viral load or low CD4 cell counts, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.