Patient-Reported Outcome Measures May Aid Psoriasis Treatment

Including patient-reported outcome measures in routine care may facilitate individualized treatment for psoriasis. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The use of patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) to complement clinician-reported outcomes (CROs) may yield important information for assessing disease severity and guiding treatment of psoriasis, according to a research letter published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Dermatology.