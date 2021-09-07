CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Thursday: Missouri Cave Containing Ancient Pictographs To Be Auctioned Off To Highest Bidder

stlpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A vintage pool table, dollhouse miniatures, Chinese snuff bottles — as of this writing, the colorful banner on St. Louis-based Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers’ website displays a wide-ranging assortment of pieces up for grabs. But one slide in the digital series stands out: “Picture Cave & 43 Acres,” it reads, featuring an image of ancient indigenous rock art.

news.stlpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auctioneers#Rock Art#The Cave#Chinese#North American#The Common Reader#Washington University#Picture Cave#The Osage Nation#Air Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy