Thursday: Missouri Cave Containing Ancient Pictographs To Be Auctioned Off To Highest Bidder

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A vintage pool table, dollhouse miniatures, Chinese snuff bottles — as of this writing, the colorful banner on St. Louis-based Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers’ website displays a wide-ranging assortment of pieces up for grabs. But one slide in the digital series stands out: “Picture Cave & 43 Acres,” it reads, featuring an image of ancient indigenous rock art.