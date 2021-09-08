CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMI GROWS REVENUE AND DISTRIBUTIONS TO RECORD LEVELS DURING UNPRECEDENTED YEAR

BMI has grown its revenue and distributions to record-setting levels, closing out a full fiscal year marked by ongoing challenges around the Covid-19 pandemic. The company announced it has distributed and administered a record $1.335 billion to its songwriters, composers and publishers, its highest distribution ever, up $102 million or 8% over last year. In addition, BMI’s total domestic licensing revenue exceeded $1 billion for the first time, driven by phenomenal growth in the digital sector. The company also continued to set revenue records, bringing in $1.409 billion, a 7% increase over last year. Due to new ASC 606 accounting guidance, adopted by BMI in FY ‘21 and explained further below, BMI will report that revenue total as $1.361 billion.

