Fleet Foxes – Robin Pecknold on “Shore”

In 2017, Robin Pecknold nearly died. Surfing a massive wave off the California coast, the Fleet Foxes multi-instrumentalist was soon tangled in the riptide, his board stripped away from him as he struggled for 15 minutes to swim back to shore. When he finally reached dry ground, tired and trembling, he felt like a different person. That feeling would soon saturate the music he would soon be making on the appropriately titled Shore.