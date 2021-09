Financial highlights include: Record Gross Margin of 47.3%, Record Q1 Net Sales of $274.6M, Two-Year Compounded Sales Growth of Nearly 170%, and EPS of $1.57/Share and EBITDAS of 39.9%. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, announced financial results for...