Vice President of New Construction & Tenant Improvements at TEPCON Construction, Inc. TEPCON Construction welcomes Michael Kavathas as Vice President of New Construction & Tenant Improvements. Michael brings 40+ years of experience in the construction industry working in commercial, industrial, retail, public works, healthcare & hospitality markets. Michael gained his Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management & Associates Degree in Business while in the US Army. When Michael is not working he enjoys spending time with his wife, grandkids, rescue animals & Artisan craft making.