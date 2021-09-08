Fairmont State University Science and Technology Scholarship Created in Honor of Eric W. Underwood
Sidney and Judith Underwood of Parkersburg, West Virginia have pledged $27,000 to create a scholarship in memory of their son Eric, who passed away in July of 2020. “The generous gift from the Underwoods is greatly appreciated. Their kind remembrance of their son will have a lasting benefit to Fairmont State students,” said Fairmont State Foundation President, Gary K. Bennett.www.fairmontstate.edu
