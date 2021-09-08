APi Group Corporation (APG) Announces CFO Transition Plan Including the Addition of Kevin S. Krumm as Chief Financial Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) announced that Tom Lydon has stepped down as CFO today and will be retiring from APi at the end of the year after supporting the transition to Kevin S. Krumm, who will be joining APi as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on September 20, 2021.