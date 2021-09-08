Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Lands Multi-Launch Deal to Deploy Entire IoT Satellite Constellation for Kineis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rocket Lab USA, Inc (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch provider and space systems company, today announced it has been awarded a contract to deploy an entire satellite constellation across five dedicated Electron missions for Kinéis, a global Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity provider.