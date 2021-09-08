Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) today announced that its shareholders have voted to approve the previously announced proposed acquisition of Strongbridge by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) (“Xeris”). As described below, at least 99 percent of the votes cast at both a special court-ordered meeting of shareholders (the “Court Meeting”) and at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) were in favor of the transaction, representing (in each case) approximately 67 percent of the shares outstanding and eligible to be voted at each of the Strongbridge shareholder meetings held on September 8, 2021 in Pennsylvania, United States of America. Upon close of the transaction, the business of Xeris and Strongbridge will be combined under an entity called Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (“Xeris Biopharma Holdings” or “HoldCo”).