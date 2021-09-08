Everyday Today’s MENU for EMIYA Family update out now (version 1.3.0)

Gameplay has surfaced for Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition, a Metroidvania/point-and-click adventure hybrid. The title just made it to Switch this week. Being a student of mystical arts is hard work, doubly so if you are Belle MacFae – a freshman student at Hagmore School of Magic. The teachers and the staff are mean, her friends are few, and her grades suck. Worst of all – Belle has a tendency to be at exactly the wrong place at exactly the worst of times. Like tonight, for example, when she stayed up late to practice her fire magic, but instead got framed for upsetting an ancient ritual. And what better way is there to punish an unlucky first-year student, than to charge her with an impossible task on the worst night of the year? Re-create the Walpurgisnacht Brew, or be expelled, and with all manner of spooks taking over the school, expulsion is starting to sound better by the minute.