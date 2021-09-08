Cookeville Renews Rivalry With White County For Week Four

The Cookeville Cavaliers find themselves sitting at 1-2 after a heartbreaking 21-14 defeat at the hands of Lebanon last week. Despite the loss, there were plenty of signs of improvement for the Cavaliers. After falling behind 14-0, the offense put together a touchdown drive at the end of the first half to get on the board. The defense stepped up in the second half, only allowing a single touchdown drive and keeping the Cavaliers in the game.