Cookeville, TN

Cookeville Renews Rivalry With White County For Week Four

By Noah McKay
uppercumberlandreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cookeville Cavaliers find themselves sitting at 1-2 after a heartbreaking 21-14 defeat at the hands of Lebanon last week. Despite the loss, there were plenty of signs of improvement for the Cavaliers. After falling behind 14-0, the offense put together a touchdown drive at the end of the first half to get on the board. The defense stepped up in the second half, only allowing a single touchdown drive and keeping the Cavaliers in the game.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cookeville Cavaliers#Chs#Warriors#Upper Cumberland

