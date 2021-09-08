PPPM to Co-Lead New National Science Foundation-funded Research Hub for Coastal Resiliency
The National Science Foundation is funding the Cascadia Coastlines and People Hazards Research Hub with a five-year research grant just shy of $19 million. The Cascadia hub will focus on two broad areas of research: advancing understanding of the risks of Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquakes and other chronic and acute geological hazards to coastal regions; and reducing disaster risk through comprehensive assessment, mitigation, and adaptation planning and policymaking.pppm.uoregon.edu
Comments / 0