Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is celebrating National Guacamole Day and National Queso Day by offering its fan-favorite side items for free at participating locations. On National Guacamole Day (Sept. 16), guests can claim one free small side of hand-smashed guacamole. To celebrate National Queso Day (Sept. 20), guests can receive a free small cheese dip.