A funeral for Mary Chandler Milby, 101, of Gloucester, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 in Andrews Funeral Home, Gloucester. She died on Sept. 6, 2021. She was born in Plainview, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Fannie Chandler and the widow of Robert Granville Milby. She was a member of Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church.