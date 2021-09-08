Teresa “T.C.” Lynn Keeton of Gloucester, died on Sept. 1, 2021 at the age of 54. Teresa spent her time working in housekeeping in Williamsburg, relaxing on the beach, and loved all kinds of animals. She was also known for her heart of gold. Teresa is survived by her father, Jimmy Keeton (Linda S.) and mother, Linda Sue Surprise. Her siblings, Melinda Smith, Sherry Green (Scott), Brooke Keeton and James “Little Jimmy” Keeton survive her along with her son, Ryan and a host of nieces and nephews. Her daughter Tiffany, preceded her in death. Services will be private.