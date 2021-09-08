Charles Dunn Jr., 88, of Gloucester, joined his wife, Phyllis, in heaven on Sept. 2, 2021. They were married 54 years until her passing in 2008. Charles was born Sept. 26, 1932 to Charles and Roxie Dunn in Durham, North Carolina, but spent most of his years in Newport News and Gloucester. He was a devoted member of Reeds- wood Christian Church, especially well-loved by the children. He was a skilled carpenter and cabinet-maker, helping the church with building projects and often building custom furniture for his family. Charles, or PaPa as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren called him, was hardworking, fun-loving, and quick-witted. He loved boating and the beach, NASCAR, and driving too fast!