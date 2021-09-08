Sheila I. Green of North, Va., died at home on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the age of 84. Sheila was born to Lester Clarence Ingram and Connie Mae Senn Ingram on May 9, 1937 in Troy, Alabama. Sheila is survived by her children, Tera Shelton (Dennis) and Sam Green (Yvonne); grandchildren, Eric Shelton (Crystal) and Hayley Hanscom (Marshall); great-grandchildren, Marek, Bishop, Gideon and Cullen. Brother, Billy Ingram (Ruby); her parents; Quiton Clifford Green Sr., her husband; son, Clifford and siblings, Faye Easterly and Lester Byron Ingram, preceded her in death. A private inurnment will take place in Troy, Alabama. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1417, Gloucester, Va. 23061.