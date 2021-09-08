Ashley Hogge Hamay of Gloucester, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, after a short illness, taking her journey to be with our Lord. Ashley was born Jan. 3, 1977, graduated with honors and in the top 10 percent from Gloucester High School, class of 1995. Ashley excelled in sports, cheerleader, track, gymnastics and was all district in field hockey. Ashley attended Randolph-Macon College then graduated from Christopher Newport University, Cum Laude, receiving her BSN degree. Ashley was an excellent nurse, had a passion for caregiving and was blessed with a kind heart. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Milton S. Hogge Jr., Frederick, and Hilda Jessen, and uncle, Ronnie Jessen. She is survived by her daughter, Hannah Hamay, the love and sunshine of her life; parents, Ronald and Valerie Hogge; sister, Sarah Evans; grandparents, Joyce A. Hogge, John L. “Zeke” and Sarah Finney; aunts and uncles, Pamela Farinholt (OH), Freddie Jessen (Joyce), David Jessen, Brenda Van Gieson (Hank), Robert Jessen, Richard Jessen, Cara Randolph (Randy), Scott Finney (Denise), Samuel Finney (Kathy); special friend, Brooks Journegan, and a host of cousins and many wonderful friends. Ashley leaves many beautiful memories to all that knew her and will be sorely missed. Knowing she is in the presence of our Heavenly Father gives us comfort and peace. The family will receive friends, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, 6-7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, 2 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Chris McMillan. Reception to follow in church social hall. Donations in Ashley’s memory can be made to Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, P.O. Box 385, Gloucester, Va. 23061, Gloucester-Mathews ReStore, 3725 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Hayes, Va. 23072 or your favorite charity. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share a memory.