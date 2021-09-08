Mr. Thomas Edwin “Eddie” Faulkner passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Mr. Faulkner was born Feb. 6, 1938 in Mathews, Va., to the late William Morgan and Nellie Everage Faulkner. In addition to his parents, Mr. Faulkner was predeceased by his daughter, Lynn Faulkner, and his three brothers, Robert, James, and Charlie Bill Faulkner. “Bo,” as he was affectionately known to many of his close friends, was a 1958 graduate of The Eckels School of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia, Pa. He was licensed to practice funeral service in the state of Virginia in March 1959. Over the span of many years serving the families of Hampton and Newport News, Mr. Faulkner retired as the Owner and President of Riverside Funeral Home. A true funeral service professional, he guided a countless number of families through the worst time of their lives, which is the loss of a loved one or friend. He did this with compassion, care and a genuine interest in each family he served. He was a member of the National Funeral Directors Association, the Virginia Funeral Directors Association, and the Tidewater Funeral Directors Association. “Bo” was an active member of Riverside Baptist Church to which he was faithful until his health would no longer permit. He was active in his community where he was a member for more than 38 years of the Newport News Host Lions Club and served the club as President. He was active masonically as a member of the Warwick Masonic Lodge, #336 AF & AM. Mr. Faulkner served in the United States Coast Guard Reserve for more than six years.