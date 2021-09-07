CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MT

Support for Gibson for mayor

By Guest Post
bitterrootstar.com
 6 days ago

Government, regardless of political type, is established with certain rules and procedures of behavior. Whether the rules and procedures are observed and honored determines the quality of the system. For some time, the Town of Stevensville often has disregarded either state or city rules regarding water rights, public participation, timely development of budgets or simply obtaining proper approval for legitimate purchases. It is time to change this behavior.

