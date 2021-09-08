Glenn "Allen" Cranford, 75, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Funeral services with military rites will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm at his home at 292 Ophir Rd. in Troy with Dr. Ed Lindsey and Rev. Carl Burrow officiating. Burial will follow at the Uwharrie United Methodist Church cemetery in Troy. The family invites you back to their home following the committal to enjoy some BBQ, share memories, and stories of Allen. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service in Troy. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks are recommended and please practice social distancing.