Understanding a Powerful Legal Tool

cooperatornews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the tragedy of the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida and the subsequent placement of the association in receivership, as well as the flurry of recent press around popstar Britney Spears’s yearslong struggle against her own financial and legal conservatorship situation, many may be confused—or just curious—about what exactly those terms mean, and how both an entity like a condo association and a private individual can be in the same legal ballpark. While it’s rare for an entire multifamily community to be placed in receivership, conservatorships for individual residents are much more common—so it’s helpful for both boards and residents to have a basic understanding of both processes, how they come about, and how they may change with a given set of circumstances.

